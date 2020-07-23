Beaufort Co. schools look at what they need for the upcoming school year

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – School systems across the state are preparing to restart classes, in some way, less than a month from now.

Part of those preparations have to do with how they will get students to and from school safely and how to pay for it.

The Beaufort County school district will start the year with all students doing remote learning for the first month.

Then they will reassess whether they’re ready to mix online instruction with in-person classes.

Getting kids to those classes won’t be easy.

One of the main concerns in Beaufort County Schools is transportation.

Students won’t be filling each bus.

Those buses will have reduced capacity to allow for social distancing.

That means district leaders will have to plan for additional routes, school buses and bus drivers.

It’s a lot more driving, equipment, personnel and higher costs.

Matthew Cheeseman is Beaufort County Schools Superintendent.

He explains, “Under this plan we anticipate costs to increase anywhere between 425,000 up to $920,000 in order to accommodate our students in transportation for bus routes and other means of transportation for that matter. The additional barrier that we’re trying to overcome right now as we absolutely need adult drivers.”

The district has 101 yellow buses that typically run.

Right now, administrators are looking to add about 13 more buses to their fleet.

The Board of Education also held a special meeting today.

Board members met to look at providing internet hotspots for students without broadband access.

They are also looking at providing calculators for children in grades six and up to help meet students’ technology needs and make remote learning a success.

Superintendent Matthew Cheeseman also wants to thank Beaufort County families for being patient and understanding.

He says their children’s safety is the school system’s top priority.