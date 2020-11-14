Beaufort Co. sheriff warns of possible end of school resource officer program

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) Beaufort County Schools’ superintendent said the district may turn to third-party security companies if the sheriff stops having deputies serve as school resource officers.

Sheriff Eddie Coleman said the county commission is trying to defund his department, forcing him to move deputies from other assignments to road patrol. Coleman sent a letter to Superintendent Matthew Cheeseman, copied to county commissioners and the media, saying the school resource officer program could end within months.

Cheeseman told WNCT he and Coleman have a good relationship and both sides hope the SRO program won’t end. He said he will make sure the district, students and employees are protected.