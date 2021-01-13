Beaufort County Health Dept. low on COVID vaccines, director asks people to schedule appointments

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – “We’re only receiving a couple hundred per week so it’s not like we can really do everybody that wants the vaccine that quickly,” said James Madson, Beaufort County Public Health director.

Madson said his workers are administering shots as soon as they get the doses.

“I have 200 doses and we’re doing 100 of them today and 100 of them tomorrow and then that will but us down to zero and hopefully we’ll receive some more,” he said.

The health department got so many calls requesting vaccines. It’s now directing them to a call center to make appointments.

“We created the appointment method to at least ensure that if you’re there you’re going to get the vaccine,” said Madson.

Beaufort County’s vaccine appointments are booked through January 25th. Madson knows people are frustrated with the scheduling process.

“A lot of the telephone call centers are overwhelmed so they can’t get the answers a lot of times because there are so many people and we spend all day long just trying to return phone calls and address those phone calls,” he said.

Beaufort County is currently vaccinating people 75 and older. M adson is asking for one thing from everyone calling.

“I really ask that everyone be patient because this has been going on for a while and I know everyone wants it to be over with but at the pace were seeing the vaccine its going to take a long time to get enough for everybody,” Madson said.

Beaufort County health officials are following the state’s vaccine distribution plan. They hope to receive more doses soon.

