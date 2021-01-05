Beaufort County officials discuss conceal carry policies for employees

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – Beaufort County may soon allow its employees to carry a gun in some government buildings.

The county board approved a measure from commissioner Stan Deatherage last night.

It directs officials to come up with a plan and policies for allowing county workers to carry their guns in some buildings.

The county manager, Brian Alligood, says his team will have to wade through state laws, to determine how this will work.

“Next step for us is for us to bring back some policies and guidelines that would allow an employee to, with the appropriate safety measures and appropriate things in place, conceal carry in certain areas, because there are some certain areas that the county has infrastructure that you would not be able to do that by state law,” Alligood explains.

Officials say their next steps also include discussions with the county attorney. They will also look at other cities and counties that have policies allowing employees to carry guns.