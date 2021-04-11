Beaufort Music Festival, Beaufort Drive-In brings rock and roll history this Spring

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) – Beaufort Music Festival, and the Beaufort Drive-In are teaming up to bring you a series of rockumentaries this Spring and Summer at the NC Maritime Museum’s Gallant’s Channel Annex in Beaufort, located at 293 W. Beaufort Road, Beaufort, NC!!

Beaufort Music Festival (BMF) is a community-supported, volunteer-run event put on by

Beaufort Arts and Music, Incorporated, a 501c3 non-profit organization that’s operated by a small group of people who have a great passion for music and the arts.

Beaufort Drive-In is made up of the fine folks behind the Beaufort Picture Show, Friends of the

Maritime Museum and Beaufort Middle School Parent Support Committee, working together to

curate the coolest movies on the Crystal Coast! Through our unique partnership, BMF is excited

to bring some rock and roll history to the experience.

Our first feature will be Muscle Shoals, the incredible true story of a small town with a big

sound; a documentary celebrating the founder of FAME Studios in Muscle Shoals, Alabama. This amazing story chronicles an “unlikely breeding ground for some of the most creative and defiant music in American history”, bringing black and white musicians together during the time

of southern segregation.

The event will take place on April 17. The gate opens at 7 pm, Movie starts at 8 pm. This is a ticketed

event. For more details and tickets, please visit https://beaufortmusicfest0417.splashthat.com/

or email Karen Gould at karen@beaufortartsmusic.org.