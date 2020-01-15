Beaufort Women’s Club donates $12,500 to local youth

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain received $12,500 from the Beaufort Women’s Club on Thursday, January 9 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Beaufort.

The Beaufort Women’s Club raised funds for numerous local charities through their Craftsman Style Architecture Tour that took place on October 26.

The Craftsman Style Architecture Tour featured more than 10 of Beaufort’s Craftsman-style homes where visitors had the opportunity to appreciate the history represented in town for a cause.

Proceeds benefit several local charities, including Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain, The Miriam, and Carteret Community Theatre. Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain received the largest donation from the $22,750 total raised.

President and CEO, Kimberly Boyd, stated “This was truly a win-win event. The tour provided a wonderful experience for locals and tourists alike, our young people really enjoyed the opportunity to volunteer and engage with the guests. In the end, it also provided much-needed funds to support the future of Beaufort. These funds are used to support the academic success of youth attending our Beaufort Clubs. My most sincere thanks to the ladies of the Beaufort Women’s Club.”