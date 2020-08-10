Bertie Co. Commissioners review tornado response and aftermath as they plan recovery efforts

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – Five people are still in the hospital with injuries from the tornado.

237 homes were damaged or destroyed leaving many families with nothing. Now county and state officials are looking at what’s next in recovery efforts.

On Monday, emergency management director mitch cooper gave county commissioners an update on the morning road tornado response and the aftermath. He said severe damage around that scene slowed down first responders.

“There were 23 911 calls in the first hour, 22 victims transported, 17 of them have been discharged, 5 of them in the hospital. For 3 of them, I know we are going to have extra case management because they will not be able to go into temporary housing. Two fatalities and 237 structures damaged,” said Cooper.

Three tornado victims are also battling COVID-19.

“Three of them are stated with COVID conditions. They will not go in to our temporary housing for ADA compliance. That’s why we’ve requested for Trillium Health to do case management,” said Cooper.

Families who lost their homes are the county’s top priority.

“I know there’s going to be more than this list. I know there’s going to be more that need help but these are the ones that don’t have anywhere to call home right now so these are our hot ticket items,” he said.

Hyde County is donating 14 trailers for Bertie county to house victims currently staying in hotels. Right now, commissioners say debris clean up and recovery will cost more than $800,000.

The county is working on getting ownership of the travel trailers from Hyde County, and cleaning and stocking the trailers with necessities for families currently living in hotels.

