Bicyclist rushed to hospital after crash with vehicle in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Greenville police were on the scene of a crash Friday night involving a bicyclist and a vehicle on South Memorial Drive.

Police confirmed to WNCT’s Angie Quezada that the crash happened around 7:45 p.m. in front of Academy Sports and Hobby Lobby. Southbound lanes of South Memorial Drive were at a standstill due to the crash.

WNCT’s Samantha Schweihs was at the scene and also reports that Greenville Fire and Rescue officials were assisting along with an employee with Vidant Medical Center. They were performing CPR on the victim.

Police remained on the scene and did not release any additional details. It was unclear how long traffic would be impacted by the crash.