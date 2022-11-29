MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. — For the second straight year, the Big Rock Foundation was in a major giving mood.

On Tuesday, the organization announced its gifts to area charities as part of Giving Tuesday.

“With the phenomenal success of the tournaments, we are blessed to be able to make such a significant impact on our community through tournament participation, sponsor support, and retail sales.” said the foundation Executive Director, Madison Struyk.

Recipients gathered at Big Rock Landing for a Giving Tuesday ceremony and announced the contribution.

“As I look around, I see the fabric of our great community. First responders, teachers, healthcare workers, and the great organizations that makeup Morehead City,” Tournament President Emery Ivey said.

A major part of the contribution went to Carteret County Public Schools with $376,000 overall going to various schools. Tournament officials said more than $1.3 million has been given to the school system over the past 35 years.

The Big Rock Foundation designates $140,000 to a group of core charities and encourages other organizations to apply for grants for higher-impact projects.

Determining who will receive funding is a difficult task. “We run out of money before we run out of good causes,” said Foundation Director Crystal Hesmer. “We continue to seek further outside funding through private donations to enable the foundation to give even more to the community.”

To donate, visit https://www.thebigrock.com/charities/ or shop to support at The Big Rock Store, www.thebigrockstore.com. For further information, contact Foundation Director, Crystal Hesmer at crystal@thebigrock.com.

