GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Get ready to give back to a good cause.

On September 9, the Red Cross will have a blood drive at the Greenville Mall from noon-4 p.m. The drive will be next to the food court across from Chick-Fil-A.

Donors will get a $20 e-gift card for a free chicken sandwich and a Red Cross T-Shirt, while supplies last. The event will be located at 714 Greenville Blvd SE in Greenville. You can register by clicking here.