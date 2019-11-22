BREAKING NEWS: Greenville Police investigating possible stabbing

UPDATE: Greenville Police confirm a woman was transferred to Vidant Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The victim was stabbed with a pair of scissors during a domestic assault at the corner of Arthur Street and Pitt Street.

The suspect is now in custody.

The names of the suspect and the victim have not been released.

PREVIOUS STORY: Greenville Police say they are investigating a possible stabbing at the corner of Arthur Street and Pitt Street.

Police are actively investigating the scene.

