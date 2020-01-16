UPDATE: Greenville Police investigate shooting at 33 East Apartments

GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT)- Police are investigating a shooting at a Greenville apartment complex. Greenville police say the scene is secure at the 33 East Apartment Complex on East 10th Street.

The shooting happened at approxiamtely 8:30 p.m.

Medics transported the victim to Vidant Medical Center with serious injuries.

Greenville Police say this is not a random crime. Detectives say they are following up on leads in this case.

No arrests have been made at this time.

