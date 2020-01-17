Bridge replacement project to close portions of Sladesville-Credle Rd.

Live Now
SWAN QUARTER, N.C. (WNCT) A North Carolina Department of Transporation project to replace a bridge over Slades Creek in the Hyde County community of Scranton will require the temporary closure of Sladesville-Credle Rd. to through traffic beginning January 21.

A signed detour will send southbound motorists to Lynnsburg, Hodges, and Swindell roads to get back to Sladesville-Credle Road.

Northbound traffic will be diverted in the opposite direction on the same roads.

The project is expected to be completed by mid-May.

