RALEIGH, N.C. — John Miseo of Morganton said he has never considered himself to be lucky, but that changed after a $3 Power Play ticket landed him a $100,000 Powerball prize.

“I’m not really a lucky person, but I guess that’s turned around,” he said.

Miseo bought his lucky Quick Pick ticket from Quality Mart on South Sterling Street in Morganton. He matched the numbers on four white balls and the red Powerball in the Sept. 11 drawing to win $50,000. His prize doubled to $100,000 when the 2X multiplier hit.

“When I first checked the numbers, I knew I won something but I didn’t know how much,” Miseo recalled. “The next day I went online to see what I won and I thought, ‘Oh no, this can’t be right.’”

He claimed his prize on Sept. 20 at lottery headquarters and, after required federal and state tax withholdings, took home $71,271.

Miseo said he will use his winnings to pay some bills.

Saturday’s Powerball drawing offers a $725 million jackpot, or $345.7 million in cash. The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

Powerball is one of six lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets at a retail location or with Online Play through the lottery’s website or the NC Lottery Official Mobile App.

Ticket sales from draw games like Powerball make it possible for the lottery to raise $2.5 million a day on average for education. For details on how $5.1 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Burke County in 2022, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.