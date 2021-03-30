Camp Lejeune Justice Act reintroduced to House for 2021

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Camp Lejeune Justice Act is being reintroduced to the House, U.S. Congressman Rep. Greg Murphy (R-NC) told 9OYS.

The bill would allow for victims who were exposed to toxic water aboard Camp Lejeune between August of 1953 until December of 1987 to have their day in court.

It was originally introduced to Congress in 2020 after numerous cases were being ‘thrown out’ due to a North Carolina state law.

Rep. Murphy says he is not about frivolous lawsuits, however, when damages do occur he says there needs to be an avenue of relief for veterans.

We have been working hard. Representative Price (D-NC) from here in North Carolina and Rep. Cartwright (D-PA) have helped and gotten on board and I think will have a very good passage of actually having a bipartisan bill this year. Congressman Rep. Greg Murphy (R-NC)

Murphy says his hope is that the bill will be brought to the committee, debated and discussed, then brought to the house floor where it again will be debated and then voted on.

He says if passed, it is not a guarantee that some victims will receive relief but it is an avenue to have their day in court and to be heard.