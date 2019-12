JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Provost Marshal Office has transferred some services from the Visitor’s Center at the main gate on Holcomb Blvd. to PMO Headquarters at Building 58 on Virginia Dare Drive.

The move provides a more convenient location for customers and will also decrease wait times for guests at the visitor’s center.

The following services have been moved to Bldg 58, Room 108A: