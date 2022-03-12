RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – According to AAA, the average price of premium gas sits at $4.85 per gallon in North Carolina. That’s almost 70 cents higher per gallon than regular.

It may have drivers of premium fuel vehicles looking to switch over but is that good for your car?

CBS 17 found one driver in Raleigh filling up her truck. It cost her $108.

“If you have to drive a lot, it’s something you have to budget for and figure into all the other things that are costing more money as well,” she said.

Driving her kids to school and activities is more expensive when premium gas is recommended for her truck.

“Right now, we’re still doing that but if prices get much higher we will probably deal with less performance and go to a lower grade so it gives you a few extra dollars in the budget,” she said.

Seth McKinney, service manager at North Hills Tire Pros, said people should stick with their recommended fuel grade as much as possible.

“Saving $20 here, $20 there could cost you hundreds even thousands,” said McKinney.

He said downgrading won’t cause your car to break down right away. One tank of regular will decrease mileage but long term, McKinney says you may need to see a mechanic for spark plug or fuel injector issues.

“You put 87 in there, it’s going to cause drivability issues, you may even see a misfire, hesitation in accelerating. Things of that nature could definitely affect it,” said McKinney.

If you really want to try regular, McKinney said there are additives you can throw in to help with performance. A bottle of performance additives can be found for less than $20.