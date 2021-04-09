Carteret County sees a 5.2% unemployment rate, business’s look for new workers

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) – Potential employees can get a taste of what the Beaufort Hotel has to offer at a Job & Career Fair on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 from 10 am – 6 pm.

The event will be held in the Rachel Carson Ballroom at the Beaufort Hotel.

It is open to anyone interested in applying for part-time, summer, full-time, and year-round positions at the Beaufort Hotel and 34° North Restaurant.

The Beaufort Hotel opened in April 2019, followed by the opening of the restaurant, 34° North in June.

Full details regarding open positions, as well as on-the-spot job interviews, will be provided and offers extended to qualified candidates.

Applicants are encouraged to apply in advance online HERE.

“Our associates are passionate about their work and have played a pivotal role in making the guest experience truly memorable,” stated Peter Grills, general manager of the Beaufort Hotel.

The three-story boutique hotel offers 133 guestrooms, including four waterfront suites overlooking Taylor’s Creek. Recreational amenities include a fitness center and outdoor seasonal swimming pool.

Don Kirkman, Economic Director for Carteret County says he is seeing a 5.2% unemployment rate and he wants it lowered.