Carteret dredging project nears end, Emerald Isle leaders prepare for summer season

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A project along the Crystal Coast is beginning to wrap up, three years later.

The Crystal Coast took a heavy hit from Hurricane Florence in 2018. Now, leaders are excited to see the beach back to its safest form.

Greg ‘Rudi’ Rudolph, Carteret Shore Protection manager said he is hoping to have the work done in front of the Bouge Inlet Pier by Friday to accommodate guests. The rest of the approximate nine miles of work will finish by April 30.

Town Officials in Emerald Isle are also excited to welcome back visitors. For the first time, the town is bringing on lifeguards, flags and a second ambulance 4-6 weeks earlier.

All will go into effect April 1, also the first day of paid parking.

The reality is we have to provide these services because we do see an influx of guests coming early already. Matt Zapp, Emerald Isle Town Manager

Zapp said with the pandemic, the season never really slowed down, but now the town is seeing hotels book back up.