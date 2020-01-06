Carteret Health Care to limit visitation starting Wednesday during Influenza season

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) Carteret Health Care will begin restricting visitation on Wednesday for the safety of their patients, visitors, and staff.

This decision comes after closely monitoring the influenza levels in the community and accessing visitation status by other North Carolina health care providers.

Visitation limitations will include:

No children under the age of 12 should be in the hospital (including ED, Cafeteria and outpatient areas), unless for care

New this year: Maternal Child Health (MCH) will allow healthy sibling visitation with restricted access to MCH only. Siblings will be given a sticker that distinguishes the child as an MCH visitor

Limit of 2 visitors per patient at any time, including waiting areas, ED and Cafeteria

Only healthy visitors

Carteret Health Care is monitoring the situation daily and may make other changes as needed for the safety of everyone.

Tips to prevent the flu: