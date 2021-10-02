Carteret Sheriffs search for missing girl, 12

CARTERET, N.C. (WNCT) Investigators in Carteret County are looking for a missing 12-year-old girl.

Carteret County Sheriff’s say, Samantha Shipp, age 12, ran away from her home on Hunting Bay Drive in Cape Carteret on Thursday.

Samantha is described as white, standing about 5’8″ and weighing 140lbs, with brown hair and eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black and white flannel shirt, grey sweatpants, and black & white checkered Vans tennis shoes. She is also said to be carrying a teal backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Tony Henderson at the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office, (252) 728-8400, or Carteret County Communications at (252) 726-1911.