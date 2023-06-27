RALEIGH, N.C. — Michael Camp of Cary said he and his wife will take a trip to Europe to celebrate winning a $453,907 Cash 5 jackpot.

“We love to travel,” Camp said. “We used to live in Europe and it will be great to go back.”

Camp said he usually starts to play Cash 5 when the jackpot amount gets high.

“Whenever it gets over $300,000, I like to start buying tickets,” Camp said.

He bought the $1 Quick Pick ticket for Saturday’s drawing using Online Play on the NC Lottery Official Mobile app.

“I like the app because it’s so much more convenient,” he said.

Camp recalled checking his email Sunday morning and seeing a notification that he won.

“It was surreal,” he said. “I went and woke up my wife. We were both in disbelief.”

Camp arrived at lottery headquarters Tuesday to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $323,409.

In addition to the Europe trip, he plans to celebrate the win with his grandchildren and put the rest in savings.

Cash 5 is one of six lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets through a retail location or with Online Play. The odds of winning a Cash 5 jackpot are 1 in 962,598. Tuesday’s jackpot is $120,000.

Ticket sales from draw games such as Cash 5 make it possible for the lottery to raise $2.5 million a day on average for education. For details on how $64.1 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Wake County last year, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.