Charleston shooting victim’s son shares story of forgiveness, unity

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) It’s been five years since nine people were killed in a racially motivated shooting at a black church in Charleston, South Carolina.

The son of one of the shooting victims is turning his loss into a message of forgiveness.

It’s a message he shared with students at East Carolina University Tuesday night.

“Came to talk to the students about unity, about racial reconciliation, most of all about being united as a people,” said Chris Singleton, Inspirational Speaker, and Former Professional Baseball Player.

Singleton’s life has taken him on a journey through love, loss, and forgiveness.

“I’ve been spreading this message for about four years,” said Singleton.

Singleton is making that message his life work.

“About five years ago my mom was taken away in a racially motivated mass shooting at my church Mother Emanuel A.M.E. in downtown Charleston,” said Singleton. After the face I was obviously devastated and sparked my mission of unity, of love.”

Singleton used to play pro baseball.

The former outfielder now tries to catch people in the heart.

His pitch Tuesday night was to a room full of ECU students.

“I try to come in and unify everybody regardless of what political affiliation they are apart of,” said Singleton.

Singleton pain from losing his mother helped him find his purpose.

“But never forgetting,” said Singleton. Not forgiving and forgetting but moving forward I’ve been trying to get people to unity left and right.”

It also helped him find forgiveness for the man who took her life.

“I think it’s important to spread this type of message that we are more than the hate crimes, we are more than the hate and the oppression that we’ve seen for so many years,” said Maya Washington, ECU student.

Singleton shares how forgiveness gives rewards.

“But I’ve realized that forgiveness is so much for the person who’s doing the forgiving, not the person receiving it and when I figured that out it’s been phenomenal in my life,” said Singleton.

To learn more about Chris Singleton’s life and work click HERE.