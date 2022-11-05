CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The father charged in the death of his son told a judge in court Friday it was an accident.

The judge gave that father a chance to get out of jail, setting his bond at $25,000.

The father told the judge he’s already suffering with his son being dead. Dayshawn Waarren is charged in the death of his 4-year-old son, Demario Warren.

Warren told a judge in court Friday, “I made an accident and fell asleep, Your Honor.”

“This was a tragic incident that happened and I hate that he’s going through this and I hate it for the family,” said Zykieha Falls, the sister of the suspect’s girlfriend.

Warren is charged with involuntary manslaughter and improper storage of a firearm.

The 4-year-old was shot and killed at the apartment he lived in with his father and two other children off Monroe Road Wednesday night.

“I believe this was an accident, he was a hard-working man, he loved his kids. This is nothing but an accident. I swear he wouldn’t do anything to harm them kids,” said Falls.

Police are not saying if the shooting was an accident, and they’re also not revealing whether the child shot himself.

“That really broke my heart. I wish that there was more gun control with that. That should have never happened. That gun should have never been in any visible place for that child at all,” said Christina Shaw, a neighbor of the Warrens.

The judge talked with Warren a couple of times in court Friday about his job.

Warren told the judge he has a good job, and Warren’s family said he was raising three kids, including Demario, on his own.