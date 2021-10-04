Chesapeake woman carjacks van with five children inside after multi-vehicle crash in North Carolina

GRANDY, N.C. (WAVY) — A Chesapeake woman is facing several charges after she allegedly left the scene of a crash in a stolen vehicle with five children inside.

Police say they received a call at 12:40 p.m. on Sunday afternoon regarding a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Augusta Drive and HWY 158 in Currituck County. After the crash, police say an eyewitness stopped to check on those involved.

As he approached the cars, a woman involved in the accident jumped into the driver’s seat of his Suburban and left the scene with his five children inside.

The woman, Markell Hancox of Chesapeake, drove northbound down Caratoke Highway before pulling into a Hop Inn where she fled on foot. Officers were able to arrest her shortly after.

All five children were found safe and uninjured in the Suburban.

Hancox has been charged with 5 counts of second-degree kidnapping, leaving the scene of an accident and larceny of a motor vehicle. She is currently being held at the Currituck County Detention Center under a $210,000 bond.