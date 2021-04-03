Chief: 3 dead, 4 hurt in shooting at Wilmington house party

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) – A police chief in North Carolina says at least seven people were shot at a house party early Saturday, leaving three people dead.

Wilmington Police Chief Donny Williams tells WECT-TV the shooting happened inside a home around midnight. Information about the people who were shot was not immediately released as authorities sought to notify family members.

No motive has been determined and no suspects have been identified. The chief says police do not feel the public is in danger.

