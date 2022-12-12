KERSHAW, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Five children, including a one-year-old infant sitting in a high chair, were inside a Kershaw home when a father shot and killed the mother of four of the children, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

Deputies responded to calls regarding the incident around 11:41 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at a home on West 3rd Street. The 911 caller stated four children from a nearby residence had run to their home stating that their father had shot their mother.

Christy Rozier 34, of Kershaw, SC, was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. A one-year-old child was also found inside the home where the shooting took place sitting in a high chair unharmed, according to the sheriff’s report.

Hurley Braddy was immediately identified as the suspect and was arrested. He faces multiple charges including murder. He is being held without bond.

Arrangements are being made for the care of the children, the sheriff said. The children ranged in age from one to 16.

“Our hearts hurt for these children and other family members and friends of this victim,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “At this point in the investigation, we can only guess what sparked such a horrific act of violence in the presence of these children that ended in the shooting death of their mother.”

A forensic autopsy on Rozier is scheduled for Monday.

This deadly shooting is being investigated by the Lancaster County Multi-Jurisdictional Team and the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office. No further details are available at this time.