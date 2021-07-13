Children’s Miracle Network working to make a difference in kids’ lives

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Children’s hospital’s across the country may be seeing support from a non-profit whose mission is to make a difference in children’s lives. The James and Connie Maynard Children’s Hospital here in Greenville is one of these facilities receiving that support.

The Children’s Miracle Network operates in one hundred and seventy children’s hospitals across the US and Canada. The non-profit works to raise funds for children’s hospitals to help with anything ranging from coloring books to equipment purchases or complete renovations.

Children experiencing forms of illness will receive support from the foundation to help when it comes to treatment or entertainment needs. Rhonda James is the director of development for the Vidant Health Foundation and tells me that they work hard to make sure these kids receive the best care possible.

“The harsh reality is we can’t save every child but what we hope is that we make a positive impact for the ones who come to us for their care and that we made a difference in their life,” said James. “It can be small items that just make a huge difference in a child’s, a sick child’s life up through major pieces of equipment or capital campaigns.”

The CMN foundation has also teamed up with companies like Walmart and local businesses to provide fundraising opportunities. James notes that every dollar raised goes back to the foundation to help support these children.

If you would like to help with the cause, click here.