Chocowinity police searching for armed robbery suspect

Photo courtesy of Chocowinity Police Department

CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WNCT) — The Chocowinity Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that happened Friday.

In a Facebook post, police said it happened at O’Neal’s Pharmacy at about 5:15 p.m. The suspect brandished a semi-automatic handgun during the robbery.

Officers said the suspect appears to be a white male, who is approximately 5’8″ with a light to medium build. He was last seen traveling north on U.S. 17 business in a silver, four-door vehicle. The car has a hood scoop, large rear spoiler and a dual loud exhaust.

Photo courtesy of Chocowinity Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chocowinity Police Department at (252) 946-2882 or through Facebook Messenger.

