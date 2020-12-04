Christmas Town in Ayden kicks off with COVID-friendly parade

Ayden Chamber of Commerce kicks off the two-day Christmas Town in Ayden event Thursday with a reverse parade.

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) – The coronavirus is forcing many communities in eastern North Carolina to cancel holiday events. Ayden leaders have a more creative approach to cheer up the town and generate business.

Every year, the Chamber of Commerce hosts Christmas Town in Ayden. This year, it looks a little different due to COVID-19. The event is now spread over two days, starting with Thursday’s reverse Christmas parade.

“A reverse parade is where the floats sit still on the side of the road and the families ride through in their cars,” said Laura Todd, executive director of the Ayden Chamber of Commerce.

Ayden’s Third Street is lit up and decorated for families to drive through the COVID-friendly parade.

“Everything is just different,” said Todd. “We just knew as a community we had to have our Christmas parade.”

Normally, the streets are flooded with people for the annual parade. But that won’t be the case this year because of COVID. It means less foot traffic for local businesses. In order to combat this, the town is splitting the event into two days.

“Saturday, we’re going to have Christmas Town in Ayden Part 2,” said Todd. “The restaurants are going to have specials, food specials. The stores will have sales and giveaways.”

Gwendy Yiznitsky owns Gwendy’s Goodies in downtown. She said she’s hoping for a holiday boost.

“I hope that this event serves the public in a way of adding some joy and normalcy to the families,” she said. “I do hope that we have a good amount of people.”

That’s especially true with the nationwide push to shop local.

“I feel like people are realizing that small businesses really kind of dictate the personality of a community and that they’re really important,” said Yiznitsky.

Christmas Town in Ayden Part 2 will be on Saturday. Downtown businesses will be staying open a little later until 7 that night.