City Council to discuss adding hotel to Uptown Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – Hotels could be coming to Greenville’s Uptown area. Back in November of 2019 City Council discussed adding a hotel in the “hammock lot” section of Uptown, which sits at 421 and 423 Evans Street.

The discussion was brought on by a presentation from Greenville Ventures, LLC. The business expressed interest in developing a hotel with a rooftop bar and lounge.

The hotel would hold at least 90 guests, and be a minimum 3 start hotel. The project would cost around $19 million dollars, and projects increasing the daily Uptown traffic to around 90 to 120 visitors.

If approved, the hotel will be allowed to lease 90 parking spaces directly behind it inside Greenville’s City parking deck.

A letter of intent was approved by Council in December of 2019, and staff was directed to begin plans with the partnership of Greenville Ventures, LLC.

At Council’s upcoming August 13th meeting, City staff is presenting in front of Council a consideration for an agreement between the City and outside development party.