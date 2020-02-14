City leaders talk recent job loss and growth in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Wednesday Greenville Mayor PJ Connelly posted a Facebook message about his frustration towards Camping World Distribution and their plans to lay off more than 100 workers.

During Thursday night’s City Council meeting the Mayor nor any council members spoke out publicly about it.

“We’ve addressed it in the Facebook post. I’ve meet with some of the county officials, had a discussion them. We’re just excited to see that we have another 100 jobs coming to our community through Grover Gaming. That’s a positive things we’re gonna see,” Mayor PJ Connelly, Mayor of Greenville

Also this week Vidant Health sent a statement stating the company was experiencing a “Budget Shortfall” for the first quarter of the 2020 fiscal year. According to the statement, the company could look into multiple options in the future, including potential lay offs.

On a positive note Grover Gaming Inc. received the city’s job creation grant. Over the next two years company leadership tells 9 On Your Side they want to add 100 new jobs that range from software development, quality assurance, and artists just to name a few.

“Greenville is the capital of the East and we serve so many other people that don’t just live within our city limits. As you saw tonight we provided a Job Creation Grant for an employeer that actually isn’t in our city limits but it’s good for Greenville, It’s good for Pitt County, it’s good for the region, ” said Brian Meyerhoeffer, Greenville City Council Member

City leaders say collaboration is key when it comes to job growth and creation in Greenville.

“We will continue to work on relationships with the county and our other partners here in the East,” said Mayor Connelly