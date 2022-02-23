CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Brett Hunter never saw the undercover unit parked behind a bush three doors down from his pickup spot on July 29th of last year. He also didn’t know the person climbing into the back of his Honda was wanted.

“Hi, Ladasher,” Hunter asked as the man plopped into the rear driver’s side back seat. Hunter said he found out later the man, who was later identified as a wanted juvenile, used someone else’s Lyft account to arrange the ride.

Brett Hunter’s in-car camera system captured this image of an unmarked law enforcement unit parked behind a bush along Lyles Court on July 29, 2021. The same Ford Expedition followed Hunter and his passenger for three miles until they were pulled over by CMPD units at an address on Mosby Crossing Drive in the N. Tryon area of Charlotte. (Source: Brett Hunter)

Hunter was – unknowingly – giving a ride to a person armed with a pistol. A person Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers had a warrant to arrest. Instead of moving in to arrest him, officers watched the rider get into Hunter’s car, then followed the pair from the Hidden Valley neighborhood to a drop-off point three miles away.

Hunter’s in-car cameras captured everything – even the white Ford Expedition parked on the next block. Exactly 60 seconds into the ride, the Expedition showed back up, following Hunter’s car.

The video shows no conversation between Hunter and his rider. Hunter also said he never noticed the Expedition, the burgundy Ford unmarked CMPD police van, or the string of marked CMPD units that descended upon the men as they stopped at the drop-off point on Mosby Crossing Drive.

Just before Hunter stopped, a police siren broke the silence of the ride. Hunter was just seconds from finishing the transaction when CMPD struck.

The in-car camera system captured this image of the wanted juvenile pulling a handgun from the front of his pants during a CMPD warrant execution on July 29, 2021. (Source: Brett Hunter)

“Driver, let me see your hands,” a CMPD officer shouted as he stood behind his patrol car door with his pistol pointed at Hunter and the man. As Hunter worked to figure out what to do, the video shows the juvenile shoving his hand down the front of his pants and pulling a black pistol out.

The juvenile looked back at the officer, who had a gun pointed at the pair, and appeared to drop the gun into the door panel.

A CMPD officer shouted at the men, “Come out with your hands up, just the backseat,” as Hunter opened his door to get out. “Go, drive,” the armed juvenile tells Hunter. “No,” Hunter said as he got out of the car.

The city would not tell us what charge the juvenile was wanted on, and only confirmed the warrant was for a “violent” offense.

“I was very firm about this. I mean, I wasn’t scared of the scenario, I was – to be honest – angry that someone wanted to take advantage and do something. And I firmly said no and that’s when I got out,” Hunter told Queen City News, recounting the seconds he was in the middle of CMPD officers with guns drawn on him and a wanted man.

The in-car recording showed the man climbing from the back seat and into the driver’s seat. He dropped the shifter into drive and tried to take off. Multiple CMPD officers charged toward the car and Hunter lunged back into the car to shove the shifter into park. The video shows the car rolling forward with Hunter hanging on.

“When I saw him jump right back in it’s like, I don’t want to be a victim. So, I jumped right back in to stop,” Hunter said. Hunter is a full-time Lyft driver, and his car is the tool Hunter uses to make a living.

“Get out of the car,” one CMPD officer yelled as the car continued rolling through the apartment complex parking lot dragging Hunter alongside. The Honda’s engine revved and the dash camera showed the car reached 4 miles per hour before Hunter apparently knocked the car out of drive, preventing the wanted man from escaping.

The engine continued revving, but the car wasn’t going anywhere.

CMPD Officer Casey Shue drove this unmarked police van in front of Brett Hunter’s car as a wanted juvenile attempted to escape during an police undercover operation on July 29, 2021. The impact caused nearly $4,000 in damage to the police van, damage the City of Charlotte tried to force Hunter to pay. (Source: Brett Hunter)

A wanted juvenile attempted to drive away with a Lyft driver’s car during this July 29, 2021 CMPD undercover warrant execution. (Source: Brett Hunter)

An unidentified CMPD officer grabs a wanted juvenile during this July 29, 2021 undercover warrant execution. (Source: Brett Hunter)

An unidentified CMPD officer puts a wanted juvenile in a head lock after the man attempted to steal a Lyft driver’s car during a July 29, 2021 undercover warrant execution that started in the Hidden Valley area of Charlotte. (Source: Brett Hunter)

The unmarked police van that followed the pair into the parking lot sped around Hunter’s car and drove in front of the slow-rolling Honda. The car slammed into the side of the van, bending the van’s side door back into the front passenger door.

The impact caused more than $4,800 in damage to Hunter’s Honda and the city shows repair records totaling $3,258.36 to repair damage to the undercover police van.

“The damage to the vehicle was actually done across the front, through here; little bit across the hood,” Hunter said as he showed the damage to Queen City News Chief Investigator Jody Barr during a Feb. 2 interview. The struggle between officers and the wanted man also damaged the Honda’s interior.

CMPD officers were able to drag the juvenile from the car and take him to the ground to arrest him. Hunter said his elbows and knees were scraped up and his back twisted in the struggle to save his car.

Brett Hunter vowed to fight the City of Charlotte after he said the city put his life at risk by letting him pick up a rider who was wanted for “violent” acts as Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officers looked on. Those officers later attempted to arrest the man before the Lyft ride ended. (WJZY Photo/Jody Barr)

Hunter said two CMPD officers told him the city would cover the costs of the damage and that CMPD accepted responsibility for putting him in the middle of the takedown. Hunter said Officer Casey Shue and Sgt. Michael King assured him the city would make things right. The officers also helped him file an insurance claim with the City of Charlotte’s Risk Management office.

Hunter filed a $16,000 claim against the city last July to include his cost of medical bills and two months of missed work without the use of his car. It took the city more than four months to deny Hunter’s claim.

Hunter contends the officers’ body camera recordings would show these assurances, but the city will not release the body camera recordings to him.

Hunter contacted Queen City News for help after he spent months working to resolve this case with the city. The city still believes Hunter is responsible for what happened that day.

DAMAGES, INJURIES RESULTED FROM ‘HIS OWN’ CHOICES

Brett Hunter couldn’t get anywhere with the city. After months of waiting and more than two-dozen attempts to talk to someone at the city’s Risk Management Division, the city notified Hunter in a Dec. 13, 2021 letter the city was not responsible for his damages.

“After the review of the information gathered during our investigation, we have determined that the City of Charlotte is not liable for this loss,” Risk Management Claims Representative Ashley Short wrote in the letter.

“The City of Charlotte will be unable to make any payment regarding your claim,” Short wrote.

City of Charlotte’s Risk Management Division sent Brett Hunter this denial letter dated Dec. 13, 2021, denying his insurance claim. (Source: Brett Hunter)

Hunter immediately picked up the phone in hopes the city could explain why, “The person I’ve been speaking with, she had said to me that it does not matter what CMPD says, and that no one asked me to get back in the vehicle,” Hunter said. “I was stunned. I didn’t have much response. I said, I want to appeal this is all I could come up with.”

Hunter filed his appeal in late December.

“He made a choice to jump back in his vehicle. He’s not hurt if he doesn’t get back into that vehicle,” city spokesman Cory Burkarth told Barr in a Feb. 14 phone call. Burkarth said the city would not cover Hunter’s medical bills or the damages to his vehicle since the city determined those damages were caused by the juvenile’s actions and Hunter’s reaction. Burkarth said CMPD did nothing to cause the city to pay for the damages caused during the police takedown.

Despite the assurances Hunter said CMPD made to him on scene last July, the city’s Risk Management Division website warns the public that statements made by city employees are worthless regarding responsibility when accidents happen.

“Sole authority to settle and/or pay claims rest with the Governing authorities and select personnel of the Risk Management Office. Employees are not authorized to determine liability or obligate the City, County or Board of Education for payment of a claim. Therefore, the Risk Management Office will not be obligated to provide any payment(s) toward a claim based on statements of employees prior to completion of an investigation into the claim. “ City of Charlotte, Risk Management Division

“I did not ask to pick up a passenger who was wanted by the police. Things happen, I get that and understand and that you have to respond appropriately from a police perspective. And the fact that they were willing to take responsibility for the actions that said a lot about CMPD and I was glad. But as I said, with the aftermath involving the City of Charlotte, and that as the victim I am now being charged or have a claim against me for the damages the CMPD sustained; I don’t know how to respond appropriately to that,” Hunter said holding the city’s denial letter.

Hunter said he asked Risk Management’s representative to provide him with the body camera recordings from the city’s investigation. The city, according to Hunter, told him he wasn’t allowed to access any of the records of the insurance investigation into his claim.

On Feb. 14, Hunter filed a request with CMPD to access the body and dash camera recordings, which state lawmakers helped police agencies to keep from the public through the state’s open records law. North Carolina requires a citizen to petition a judge before a law enforcement agency will release a police video recording to the public.

A judge hearing the petition is the final arbiter in the release of police recordings.

Brett Hunter’s in-car camera captured this image of CMPD Officer Casey Shue looking out the side door of an undercover police van following a collision on July 29, 2021. (Source: Brett Hunter)

“The body camera footage for this incident is included in the criminal investigation and will be presented in court. If you wish to obtain your own copy of it, you will need to file a petition to the Superior Civil Court Judge in Mecklenburg County,” Sgt. Darren Aldridge wrote to Hunter in a Feb. 14 email.

Aldridge is assigned to CMPD’s Professional Accountability Bureau. Aldridge indicated in his response to Hunter that the prosecution of the juvenile was ongoing. Hunter informed the officer the prosecution had ended.

“If the case has been adjudicated already in court, then that is quite impressive considering the backlog and limited court hearings. I do not keep up with when these cases are heard,” Aldridge responded. Hunter filed a petition for the recordings and is awaiting a hearing.

Officers charged the juvenile with multiple crimes following the July 29, 2021 takedown. Because the man was charged as a juvenile, the state allows those records to remain hidden from the public. The Mecklenburg County District Attorney prosecuted the juvenile in the case involving Hunter. The DA sent Hunter a Victim Impact Statement showing the juvenile’s initials as “Z.T.” and listing the following charges:

Common Law Robbery

Second Degree Kidnapping

Possession of Stolen Goods

Possession of a Handgun by a Minor

Simple Assault

The Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office would not identify the juvenile to Hunter but told him last summer the juvenile pleaded guilty to the charge CMPD arrested him on during the July 29 takedown. The DA’s office used the charges involving Hunter’s case to negotiate the plea agreement, Hunter said the DA’s office told him. In exchange for the guilty plea to the original charge, the Mecklenburg County DA’s Office dropped all charges involving Brett Hunter.

“Because he pled guilty to everything was wanted for in the first place I was told after the fact – the DA did not contact me, a person involved with juvenile court contacted – to let me know this had happened and to apologize, saying that you should have had the right to talk to the judge about this,” Hunter told Queen City News.

Hunter said the DA’s office did not tell him about the plea hearing and gave him the wrong information about the disposition of the case. Hunter didn’t find out the true disposition until we contacted the DA’s office on Feb. 11 to ask about the office’s treatment of Hunter, who was the victim in the case against the juvenile.

The Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office sent this victim impact statement to Brett Hunter after the wanted juvenile was charged with attempting to steal his car. Hunter said the DA’s office never informed him of a plea hearing where the charges against the juvenile were dismissed. (Source: Brett Hunter)

After our request for an interview, the DA called Hunter to “clarify” mistakes the office made in handling him as the victim, Hunter told Queen City News. Hunter said the DA’s office told him the juvenile pleaded guilty to the common law robbery charge and the DA dismissed the other charges.

Hunter said he still doesn’t know for certain what really happened since he wasn’t allowed to appear in court to be heard as the victim in the case. Because the offender is a juvenile, the DA’s office would not answer any questions related to the case – including questions about notifying Hunter of the court hearing.

“At the time of the court date, we were awaiting additional correspondence from the victim. (Juvenile court proceedings move quickly.) After the hearing, there was a miscommunication with the victim about the disposition of the case, and our office has since clarified that information with the victim. He expressed satisfaction with the outcome,” Meghan McDonald, the DA’s Community Liaison Coordinator, wrote in a Feb. 14 email to Queen City News.

THE CITY WANTS HUNTER TO PAY

Brett Hunter filed an appeal on Dec. 23, asking the city to reconsider its decision in the insurance claim he filed seeking to have his car repaired, his medical bills paid, and the weeks he couldn’t work because of his damaged car.

His appeal detailed – with timecodes from his dash camera recordings – the events where he believed CMPD created the circumstances that led to the outcome, “My argument is that there are multiple points in which the outcome should have been prevented. The warrants on the suspect were not carried out on the staked out address nor as he left the home to enter my car despite being monitored by CMPD. If it was anticipated the suspect would be armed and dangerous, then why allow the chance of a hostage being made out of a driver,” Hunter wrote in his appeal.

Brett Hunter points out the moment a wanted juvenile pulled a pistol from his pants during a Lyft ride interrupted by a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department undercover warrant execution from July 29, 2021. (WJZY Photo/Jody Barr)

Hunter got an email alert from his auto insurer on Jan. 11, just weeks after his appeal, notifying him an insurance claim had been filed against him. Hunter said he later learned the city had filed a counterclaim against him after he filed the appeal.

Then, three weeks after filing his appeal, Hunter opened his mailbox to find a letter from Preferred Solutions, addressed to him on behalf of the City of Charlotte. Preferred Solutions describes itself as an “Insurance Company” handling claims adjusting, according to its Facebook page.

The Preferred Solutions letter, dated Jan. 25, informed Hunter the city transferred all liability in his claim to him and the juvenile. “We have completed our investigation into the facts of the above captioned loss and find that you or the driver of your vehicle was at fault for this accident,” the letter stated. The letter also indicated the CMPD van was “parked” when the video shows the van was purposely driven in front of Hunter’s car to stop the wanted juvenile from escaping.

The letter also claimed Hunter’s personal insurance policy was “not in force” at the time of the takedown. Hunter provided copies of his insurance policies showing coverage at the time before, during, and continuing after the crash until the present. Hunter provided records to Queen City News showing coverage under both his personal policy and an insurance policy through Lyft at the time of the takedown.

This Jan. 25, 2022 demand letter from the City of Charlotte’s insurance claims adjuster ordered Brett Hunter to pay $3,258.36 for damages to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department undercover van. (Source: Brett Hunter)

“You are therefore responsible for this payment,” the letter continued. Preferred Solutions listed the amount Hunter owed the city as $3,258.36, the cost of the damages to the police van.

The city provided Hunter records showing CMPD’s van was repaired, and the city paid the repair bill paid on Nov. 4. It wasn’t until Hunter filed his appeal that the city demanded Hunter pay for damages to the undercover van.

“This tells me that they had something – the city had already set up something and was paying for it and was handling it and in response, they’re willing to counter my claim against them. I think in an act of intimidation. I’m willing to believe it to some degree. Whether or not it’s a coincidence, I don’t know, but that’s how I feel; like the city’s intimidating me and they want me to understand that this was my fault,” Hunter said.

Brett Hunter’s in-car video shows where he was seated when Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers had their guns pointed at him and a juvenile wanted for a “violent” offense during a July 29, 2021 undercover warrant execution in Charlotte. (WJZY Photo/Jody Barr)

The city, through its spokesman, told Queen City News a review of Hunter’s case found a “technical error…because of how it (the claim) was input into the system,” that caused the counterclaim against Hunter. “It should not have happened,” Burkarth told Barr during a Feb. 14 phone call.

Burkarth acknowledged Hunter’s concern over the timing of the counterclaim could appear to be retaliation for filing the appeal, but Burkarth maintained the counterclaim was simply an error. When asked how often these particular errors happen, Burkarth described this as a “rare bird,” situation.

The city could not detail exactly how the error happened.

“Please pass on our apology for that letter,” Burkarth told Barr, “Had you not told us, the city would have never seen this until the story aired. The spokesman also confirmed in the call the city has “dropped, dismissed, as prompt as possible” the counterclaim against Brett Hunter.

Hunter said he thought it “convenient” the city rescinded the counterclaim within hours of being contacted by a news outlet. Hunter said he’s spent hours trying to get someone from the city to explain this to him.

We requested interviews with both CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings and the city’s Chief Financial Officer Teresa Smith, who also oversees the Risk Management Division. Neither agency head would agree to be interviewed for this report.

Chief Jennings never responded to an email sent directly to his city-owned email address.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings. (Source: CMPD)

City of Charlotte Chief Financial Officer Teresa Smith. (Source: City of Charlotte) Neither CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings nor Chief Financial Officer Teresa Smith would agree to an interview to explain their departments’ actions related to the Brett Hunter insurance claim against the city related to the July 29, 2021 arrest of a wanted juvenile.

On Feb. 10 we submitted an interview request with CMPD, asking the agency to schedule time for an interview with the police chief. Spokesman, Lt. Stephen Fischbach, told Queen City News it could take as long as a month to find an opening in the chief’s schedule.

Our questions had to do with how the city decided to execute the arrest of the wanted juvenile. As of this report, Fischbach has not provided anyone to answer questions concerning the handling of this arrest.

I have continued to work on this request in partnership with the City of Charlotte Communications team. It is my understanding that you have been in steady contact with Cory Burkarth, who was taking lead on this request. It is also my understanding that Mr. Hunter provided a recording of the CMPD officer interaction, I am waiting to review that recording as a last piece in determining who would be best to take part in this interview from the CMPD. I will let you know once we have reviewed the recording and have an update. Lt. Stephen Fischbach, CMPD, in a Feb. 15 email to Queen City News

Fischbach never responded after the Feb. 15 email. CFO Smith’s office said Hunter’s appeal is still active and would not answer questions regarding the claim.