City of Kinston calls for artists to participate in Kinston Mural Program

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) The City of Kinston, with support from the Downtown Mural Program Selection Committee, is seeking qualifications from artists for the commission of outdoor public murals in downtown Kinston.

The City expects to select up to eight artists/teams for up to eight murals to be completed by August 2020.

The mural locations will be throughout downtown, with the aim of enhancing connectivity between cultural and economic assets in Kinston’s City Center.

The selection committee is especially interested in receiving submissions from artists with experience and interest in collaborative, community-based mural projects that build social ties, represent diversity, and/or develop a sense of communal ownership of public spaces.

Artists will be selected based on their past experience, artistry, alignment with the program’s goals, and demonstrated interest.

Artists can apply online at https://kinstonplanning.submittable.com/ or contact Community Development Planner Sarah Arney for a print copy.

For more information on the City of Kinston’s Downtown Mural Program, visit the city page online at kinstonnc.gov/MuralProgram, or contact the Community Development Planner Sarah Arney at 252-939-3271.