City of Kinston tables approving new scoreboard for Grainger Stadium

KINSTON, NC (WNCT) The home of the Down East Wood Ducks Baseball Team is in need of a new Score-Board. Monday night the Kinston City Council met to consider approval for the new proposal for Granger Stadium.

Leaders with the Minor League Baseball team have Approached the city of Kinston about the need to replace the existing scoreboard at the stadium due to age and limited access to older parts.

Kinston’s City Council was hesitant to approve the funding right away.

“Ah I understand where the City Council is coming from, their point they want to table it until they get more information about where the dollars can come from.” said Wade Howell, Vice-President and General Manager, Down East Wood Ducks

The Current scoreboard at Granger Stadium is 12 years old, no longer works, and needs to be replaced.

In order for that to happen the City Manager says it can cost $624,100 to replace and up to 5 months to build.

“We feel pretty solid about this number. Next everyone is going to ask How are you going to pay for this scoreboard? We are going to pay for it the same way we did in 2007 We want to use grants, loans” said Tony Sears, City Manager, City of Kinston

The funding for the board would come from the electric fund and be transferred to the general fund. That’s how the city originally paid for the board in 2007.

In the meeting, 2 motions were made to approve the replacement of the scoreboard. They both died due to lack of a second.

“If we do not decide on this tonight when do we plan on acting on this or are we not going to act on it or is it a dead issue?” said Joseph Tyson, Councilmen, City of Kinston

Then a motion was made to table making a decision Monday night until one of their January Meetings.

They also asked to the City Manager and City Attorney to provide more information before taking a look at this item again.

“I hope it can still be a possibility for the 2020 season if not we’ll look at the options make sure we can kind of get the current board repaired and working before the Freedom Classic which happens in February.” said Howell

During the meeting the City Attorney was able to pull up the contact the city signed. The Document lists that the city is responsible for the up keep of the stadium. One of those items on that list is the scoreboard.