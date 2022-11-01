NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern will be part of a tour to celebrate the U.S. Capitol Christmas tree.

The tree will be in New Bern on Nov. 12 at Union Point Park, located at 210 East Front St., from 1-3 p.m. The viewing of the three is free and open to the public.

Each year, a different national forest provides a tree to light up the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol building for the holiday season. The National Forests in North Carolina, in partnership with the nonprofit Choose Outdoors, will bring the 2022 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree from the Pisgah National Forest to Washington, D.C., including a special appearance in North Carolina’s colonial capital – New Bern.

The last time a tree was selected from North Carolina was in 1998.

The approximately 78-foot-tall Red Spruce will be harvested from the Pisgah National Forest on Wednesday and prepared for the nearly 1,000-mile expedition. The journey will include a series of stops throughout the state before being delivered to the U.S. Capitol on November 18th, where it will be decorated with handmade ornaments and tree skirts specially created by North Carolinians.

The tree will be escorted by the Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point 2d Marine Aircraft Wing Band, New Bern Police Department, North Carolina Highway Patrol, National Forest Service, Veteran Enforcers Motorcycle Association, Smokey the Bear, Woodsy Owl, and Santa Claus. After the tree’s arrival, Mayor Jeffrey Odham, 6th Ward Alderman Robert Brinson (U.S. Army veteran), and other special guests will give remarks.

Families will be able to take photos with the tree, visit with Santa, listen to holiday music, enjoy hot chocolate from the Baker’s Rise food truck, decorate ornaments, and even sign a banner with friendly holiday messages that will go with the tree to Washington, D.C.

The U.S. Capitol Christmas tree will remain under tight security during its visit to New Bern. The tree will also make stops at the Lost Colony in Manteo.

Click here to read more about the Nov. 12 event.