City of New Bern, police, and fire partner with Red Cross, Battle of the Badges

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) The City of New Bern, New Bern Police and New Bern Fire are teaming up with the American Red Cross to host a Battle of the Badges blood drive to see who can recruit the most eligible blood donors.
This is the fourth battle of the badges for the two departments, in July New Bern Fire took home the trophy with over 100 deciding votes.
The City of New Bern, police, and fire are encouraging the community to take part in this competition and perform their own heroic act by donating blood on January 10 from noon to 6 p.m.
Bernadette Jay, External Communications Manager says, ” “New Bern first responders know firsthand how important it is to have blood readily available for emergencies. By hosting this blood drive, and encouraging the community to get involved – they’re helping to replenish the blood supply following the holidays.”
How to donate blood:
- Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
- Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.