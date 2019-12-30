City of New Bern, police, and fire partner with Red Cross, Battle of the Badges

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) The City of New Bern, New Bern Police and New Bern Fire are teaming up with the American Red Cross to host a Battle of the Badges blood drive to see who can recruit the most eligible blood donors.

This is the fourth battle of the badges for the two departments, in July New Bern Fire took home the trophy with over 100 deciding votes.

The City of New Bern, police, and fire are encouraging the community to take part in this competition and perform their own heroic act by donating blood on January 10 from noon to 6 p.m.

Bernadette Jay, External Communications Manager says, ” “New Bern first responders know firsthand how important it is to have blood readily available for emergencies. By hosting this blood drive, and encouraging the community to get involved – they’re helping to replenish the blood supply following the holidays.”

How to donate blood: