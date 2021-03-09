City of New Bern seeks public input on hazard mitigation resilency plan

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – The City of New Bern decided to create this plan after the devastation of Hurricane Florence. Right now, officials are looking at improving flood hazard risks, recovery efforts, and preserving the historic district.

“It was so widespread as far as the damages to homes businesses which have impacted people livelihoods,” said Amanda Ohlensehlen .

Ohlensehlen says the city of New Bern is still feeling the impacts of H urricane Florence in 2018.

“The recovery efforts still go on today,” she said.

Ohlensehlen is the city’s economic and community development manager.

New Bern suffered $100 million in damages mostly due to flooding. The city preparing for future weather events through its resiliency and hazard mitigation plan.

“The overall goal of this process will provide the framework to help us avoid future hazards and better withstand future hazard events,” she explained.

Officials said the public’s input is much needed in the process.

“We’re focused on addressing flooding hazards in our most distressed communities,” Ohlensehlen said.

She encourages people to get involved in the project so their concerns can be heard and reflected in the final plan.

“That includes everything from more small projects that can be implemented to very large-scale infrastructure improvements.”

The city will have more public meetings in the future. City leaders hope to have a draft of the new plan by this summer.

For more information on upcoming public comment meetings and workshops, click here.

