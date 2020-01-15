Live Now
CMPD: Students detained after reports of Charlotte high school student with gun

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCT) The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reported they were notified that an Independence High School student was displaying a gun at the school bus stop.

Reports also stated the student had an additional firearm in their book bag.

CMPD says, to ensure the safety of the students and staff, the school was placed on lockdown while officers inside the school investigated the incident.

Several students have been detained and interviewed, officials said.

Officers remain on the scene investigating.

Officials said, there is no threat to the students or staff at this time.

