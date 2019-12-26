Coastal Federation partnerships make lasting impact on local waters and shorelines

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) Headquartered in Carteret County, the nonprofit organization released a snapshot of its 2019 impact on coastal water quality and habitat protection and restoration.

The federation partnered with the Town of Beaufort, N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, City of Wilmington, New Hanover County, Town of Swansboro, UNC-Wilmington and Soil and Water Conservation Districts on several Low Impact Development (LID) projects to reduce stormwater.

Lauren Kolodij, deputy director of the federation said, ” That is exactly what we want to happen with our collaborative stormwater projects,” said Lauren Kolodij, deputy director of the federation. Coastal communities learning how to cost-effectively reduce runoff so they can replicate LID techniques in new projects and future restoration efforts is what makes the real impact.”

In order to combat water pollution, the federation successfully reduced 7,770,000 gallons of polluted runoff along the N.C. coast, which is enough stormwater to cover three football fields to a depth of six feet.

The federation says, “Many more shoreline projects are lined up for 2020 and the federation’s collaborative efforts have made them widely accepted as the best environmental alternative for shoreline stabilization.”