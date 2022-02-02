Codi Bigsby case: Search for missing Hampton 4-year-old expanding, father is considered person of interest

No charges have been filed, as of Wednesday afternoon.

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — On Wednesday afternoon, Hampton police held a press conference with the latest information on the case of missing Codi Bigsby.

As the search entered its third day, the missing 4-year-old’s father, Cory Bigsby was been named a person of interest. During the press conference, police said he had willingly been at the police headquarters since Monday and was continuing to cooperate with officers.

As of that time, he was not in police custody and no charges were filed.

When asked by 10 On Your Side if they were ruling out the child’s mother as a person of interest, police said they are not ruling anything out.

Cory Bigsby, the missing 4-year-old’s father, is considered a person of interest in the case (photo: Hampton police)

Police say Codi Bigsby was last seen in the 100 block of Ranalet Drive, at the Buckroe Pointe townhomes in the Buckroe area of Hampton.

Officers were called to the home just after 9 a.m. on Monday, January 31. When they arrived Codi’s father told them the child was last seen around 2 a.m. Authorities said the family is continuing to cooperate with the search.

Codi Bigsby is about 3 feet tall and was last seen in all black clothing and Spider-Man flip-flops.

Those who have information about where Cory Bigsby would go, shop or do are asked to contact Hampton police. People who live in the Old Buckroe neighborhood are also asked to check their property and alert police if they see or saw anything suspicious.

Below is an interactive timeline of the search for Codi:

In addition, police say they continue to search within a one-mile radius of the apartment complex where Codi lives. While the search radius has not changed, they are expanding their search areas within the grid.

All waterways within the grid are being considered for the search.

Police spent much of Tuesday afternoon and evening searching the Hampton/NASA Steam Plant as “an element of the comprehensive search.” However, that search has since concluded.

“Last night we did have a team at the Hampton NASA steam plant,” said Seargent R.C. Williams, public information officer for Hampton police. “Today, we are no longer there. Our mission is complete and our efforts have concluded at that location.”



The search continues on February 2 (photo: WAVY/Cortez Grayson)

The public joins in the search

Dozens of people took to the streets in the Buckroe Beach area of Hampton Wednesday to help search for Codi.

Leah Jones is an army veteran who says she knew she needed to volunteer and look for codi the second she found out he went missing.

“It really just pulled on my heartstrings,” she said. “I just thought if they had as many people as possible as soon as possible helping look for him, it wouldn’t end the way that Noah’s story ended.”

Jones was referring to 2-year-old Noah Tomlin, whose body was found at the Hampton/NASA Steam Plant two weeks after he was reported missing.

But as the search goes on, volunteers aren’t giving up hope.

“I still got hope. I still got hope that he’s out here,” she said.

BELOW: Search continues Wednesday night for Codi Bigsby.

Ikelia Chapman drove from Newport News the last few days with the hopes of finding Codi.

“We drove in just different neighborhoods that I’ve never seen before. And we were just going through the side streets looking in people’s yards, pulling over, asking anybody if they’ve seen Codi. Have they seen a little boy?” she said.

If you can’t search with police and want to help, follow these tips before heading out the door.

She said if you’re not searching with authorities, never go out and search alone.

“Anything could happen. You could fall. Um, I just think it’s wise one, to always let someone know where you are, where you’re going to look for him. Have a buddy with you, a partner,” Jones said.

Dont just start going through people’s property. Always ask for permission to search it.

Most importantly, dress warm. Don’t go into bodies of water to look, and call police at the first sign of something off.

If you don’t have the time to come out and search, there are still ways you can help.

“Share his picture. Get the word out. Talk to your neighbor. Go knock on some doors. Let everybody know,” Chapman said.