Colorado fugitive found in Pitt County

Pitt County, N.C. (WNCT) – A deputy with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office was on patrol in the area of N.C. 43 S. and B Stokes Rd Friday evening. At about 11:50 P.M. he saw a vehicle without a visible registration plate and initiated a traffic stop.

During the traffic stop, the driver presented a false name to the deputy. An investigation found the driver’s true identity to be Michael Dewitt Baker, 37, of Havelock. Further investigation confirmed a fugitive warrant for unlawful flight out for his arrest in the state of Colorado.

Baker was arrested and booked into the Pitt County Detention Center under no bond, where he awaits extradition to Colorado.