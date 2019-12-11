Commissioner Causey, Safe Kids N.C. provide child passenger safety seats and toys to Hurricane Dorian victims

OCRACOKE, N.C. (WNCT) Commissioner Mike Cause and Safe Kids N.C. have partnered to provide child passenger safety seats and toys to Hurrican Dorian victims.

On Saturday a Child Passenger Safety Seat take-back event will take place at Ocracoke Ferry Terminal, Irvin Garrish Highway in Ocracoke.

According to the press release, the “goal is to distribute up to 60 CPS seats at the CPS Clinic and 40 bike helmets.”

Commissioner Causey has asked NCDOI employees to donate boxes of toys, gloves, coats, and bicycles for the children affected by Hurricane Dorian.

“This event is a win-win,” said Commissioner Causey. “Not only are we providing parents and caregivers the resources and education they need to keep their children safe in the car, but we’re also providing toys and clothing for children who wouldn’t otherwise be able to have a good Christmas because they’re still reeling from the effects of the hurricane.”

Safe Kids Chatham County, Safe Kids Wake County, Nags Head Fire and Rescue, and the Hyde County Sheriff’s Office will be on hand to assist.

Child passenger safety technicians will greet parents and make sure their children are in an age-appropriate seat.