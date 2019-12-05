Commissioner Mike Causey to discuss disaster recovery, insurance public policy with the state, national leaders

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey is scheduled to discuss insurance legislation and regulation.

This week Commissioner Causey will attend two national meetings with insurance commissioners and state legislators in Austin, Texas.

Commissioner Causey will attend the National Association of Insurance Commissioners from December 7-10 and the National Council of Insurance Legislators from December 10-13.

The topics to be discussed are pharmacy benefit managers, insurance company regulation, disaster recovery, company accreditations, and anti-fraud task forces.