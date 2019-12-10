Committee begins formal search for next ECU chancellor

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — After months without a chancellor, ECU started the formal process to try and find a permanent replacement.

A group of 20 representatives from the ECU Board of Trustees, ECU faculty and staff, and folks from across North Carolina who make up the search committee met for the first time.

In his opening remarks to the committee, UNC System Interim President Bill Roper said the committee needs to find someone who’s a public servant and has the ability to lead ECU on all fronts into the future.

“It’s a big job so you’re looking for someone with rich academic credentials, can identify with faculty, staff, and students,” said Vern Davenport, Chairman of the ECU Board of Trustees.

The search process is going to take months.

Committee members would like to have a new chancellor on the job by June.

“I don’t think we’ll find a perfect candidate, but we’ll find a perfect person,” said Davenport.

The search committee plans to hold listening sessions across the state to hear from students, alumni, and North Carolina residents.

“We’re going to have all the constituencies from pirate nation to have the opportunity to share their views as to what’s important to them about the next chancellor. It gives our next chancellor the greatest opportunity to be successful out of the gate,” said Davenport.

The students WNCT spoke said they know exactly what they want to see from their next chancellor.

“Someone who interacts with the students, and doesn’t just sit behind their desk all day,” said Faith Rihn, junior.

“Someone that loves ECU in general, and wants to love and interact in the Greenville community,” said Sarah Pearce, junior.

Currently, Ron Mitchelson is serving as interim chancellor.

Mitchelson is the second person this year to hold the title.

“It has been kind of frustrating just going back and forth. I definitely think that everyone around here is looking for some stability in our leadership,” said Pearce.

When Davenport was asked how he plans on keeping politics out of the chancellor search he said he’s the kind of person that likes to deal with facts, and he plans on keeping the process open to a certain extent.

More information on the search timeline and the make-up of the search committee can be found here.