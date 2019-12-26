Community provides Smithfield family with Christmas gifts after home destroyed by fire

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — A community has come together to help a Smithfield family who lost everything in a fire last week.

Lamonica Brinkley and her six children have been staying at a hotel since the blaze.

After CBS 17’s story aired earlier this week, donations came in for the family to have a Christmas.

Brinkley is a bus driver with the Johnston County School District. Her school family and church family have also stepped up.

Brinkley and her children woke up Christmas morning to find an amazing array of toys and gifts. Brinkley was worried she wouldn’t be able to give her children the Christmas they deserved.

She said she had just finished purchasing the gifts before the fire. All of it was lost.

The family is still in need of a good home.

Anyone with information on any leads is asked to call Jennifer Narron-Hardy at 919-524-2601. She said people can donate to her PayPal at jvileigh@aol.com.