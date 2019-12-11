Concerned residents share opinions on proposed sand mine to NCDEQ



NEW BERN. N.C. (WNCT) In Craven County, a proposed sand mine continues to cause a backlash. The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality hears residents’ concerns at the public meeting.

There were around 70 people at this meeting tonight. Many of them are against the proposed sand mine for several reasons.

The owner of Hanes Farm, Ted Hanes said the mine will be 5 acres and will be at least 25 feet from homeowners’ property lines.

The proposed sand mine would be on Hanes farm near Brice’s Creek, a large residential area.

People who live there say they’re concerned the sand mine will have a negative effect on their neighborhood. Residents are concerned about safety, air quality, and property value.

The Department of Environmental will accept written comments until December 20th.

They will review the comments and concerns as they review the permit application.