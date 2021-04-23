Congressional Institute hosts art competition for high school students

Jordan Riggs, a senior at Arendell Parrott Academy, took home first place at the Third District Congressional Art Competition.

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Congressman Greg Murphy was in Washington Friday evening to celebrate the Third District Congressional Art Competition.

More than 20 high school students from the area submitted art for judging. Those students were honored at a reception Friday evening at the Washington Estuarium.

“It’s a really big honor,” said Jordan Riggs, first place winner. “I never thought that would happen.”

Twenty one paintings, drawings, photographs and prints are displayed at the Estuarium. Each one was made by a high school student from Eastern North Carolina.

“I’ve always liked entering our competitions and I think it just pushes me and challenges me to do my best work,” said Riggs.

It’s part of a competition hosted by the congressional institute.

“It’s just a great way for high school students to showcase their talent to come together in a friendly competition,” said Congressman Greg Murphy.

Murphy came to present awards and recognition to the artists on Friday.

“As the member of Congress that represents a district, I want to be here to support these fine, talented young high school students,” he said.

Winners were awarded certificates and cash prizes. Jordan Riggs took home first place.

“Very surprised, so I was very happy,” she said.

The senior at Arendell Parrott Academy combined her two passions, art and dance, to create her winning piece titled ‘COVID Dancer.’

“Dancing with a mask has been difficult because it takes away your expression and dancing is all about expression and the emotion,” said Riggs.

Riggs’ art will now hang in the U.S. Capitol for a year.

“I actually just started art four years ago, so it’s a really, really big honor,” she said.

Riggs also received money toward airfare to travel to the national reception in Washington D.C. in June.