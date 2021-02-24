Congressman Murphy’s team visits Duplin Co. to connect with community

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Members of Congressman Greg Murphy’s staff are in Duplin County Wednesday to answer questions about some of the services his office offers.

Some of these services include help with federal agencies like the VA, service academy nominations, and more.

The event is taking place from 10:30am-3pm in the Board of County Commissioners meeting room of the Administrative Office Building at 224 Seminary Street, Kenansville, NC.

Murphy says “As the new Representative of Duplin County in Congress, I want to ensure residents understand the resources at their disposal in my office. I hope many will attend.”

