Construction company delivers gifts to children’s hospital

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Construction crews working outside James and Connie Maynard Children’s Hospital noticed children watching them outside their windows, so they now bring them Christmas joy.

In 2011, a construction company, “TA Loving,” has collected toys and gifts for hospitalized children during the holidays.

Today they delivered roughly 300 toys to the children’s hospital.

Families that have a child in the hospital during the holidays say that this act of kindness is a bright light to a very dismal time.

TA Loving wants to continue this because it brings smiles to kids when they need it the most.

TA Loving’s Assistant Project Manager, Jared Henry, stated “It is amazing just knowing that the toys and the work that we put in to bring them here will go on to effect families. We love it, it is a good thing to be apart of and we just try to keep it going.”

If you would like to donate or get involved check out TA Loving.